A.V. Undercover: Jordana sings and strums Sixpence None The Richer's "Kiss Me" The Lively Premonition artist keeps things in the '90s for the latest entry in season nine.

For the latest installment of season nine, A.V. Undercover remains in the ’90s. Following Taylor Goldsmith’s stripped-down take on Pulp’s “Common People,” Jordana joined The A.V. Club in the studio to cover Sixpence None The Richer’s “Kiss Me.” The singer-songwriter and multi-instumentalist released a new album in October—Lively Premonition, which is steeped in its own Laurel Canyon-esque sound, so the timing couldn’t have been better.

Asked why she chose Sixpence’s biggest hit, which has made its way onto soundtracks and into our brains since 1998, Jordana was straightforward—”It’s a classic”—before promising “to try to do it justice.” Enjoy her rendition of the ballad, and for more on Jordana and her latest album, check out Matt Mitchell’s profile of the artist over at Paste.