There are two kinds of rock nerds: ones who think Captain Beefheart’s Trout Mask Replica is one of the best records ever made, and those who can’t stand listening to the iconic experimental record. Just hearing the name Captain Beefheart likely triggers college memories of stoned friends rambling about how much Trout Mask Replica changed their lives. Or hey, maybe you were that kid. Unless you were lucky enough to have cool parents who owned it on vinyl, it was very tough to actually get ahold of the record. It’s been unavailable to stream—that is, until now.



As of Friday, the record is available to stream on obscure streaming service Qobuz. But in case you don’t want to risk forgetting to cancel your one -month free trial, don’t fret. It’s heading to all music streaming platforms in 30 days. Now, a new generation of liberal arts college kids can brag about how much Trout Mask Replica speaks to them.

In a new interview, Ahmet Zappa tells Rolling Stone that the delay in releasing the album digitally wasn’t intentional—he just didn’t have time to make the arrangements. “We’re so focused on Zappa, and we’re a small team,” he says, adding that with a small seven-person staff, it was challenging to put effort into Captain Beefheart while working on reissues of his dad’s solo records.

But don’t worry, vinyl nerds, Zappa hasn’t forgotten about you. He also tells Rolling Stone that, “A dream would be to do a really great [box set].” He adds, “We’re completists. [But] I don’t know that enough people love or respect Beefheart’s music as much as we do, you know? I don’t say that to be a jerk about it. The better way of saying it is, we want more people to discover what an amazing artist he is.”