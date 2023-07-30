Just in case anyone out there thought last week’s Barbenheimer box office explosion was a fluke, both movies were not only still on top of the domestic box office this weekend, but their totals also both dropped less than 45 percent from last week—which is pretty good. Barbie won, naturally, making $93 million and crossing $350 million after only two weeks, while Oppenheimer made $46 million and will probably cross $200 million by next week ( if the numbers hold on better than Albert Einstein did with his hat).

Following those two is Disney’s Haunted Mansion, the kid-friendly ghost movie that opened in July rather than October, and one week after Barbie and Oppenheimer. It made $24 million in its debut, which isn’t terrible, but… maybe it would’ve done better if it had opened closer to the spookiest season and further from two of the biggest movies of the year. We’ll never know!

After that is Sound Of Freedom, which is a buzzy propaganda piece for far right political ideologies normal movie, with $12 million (and a legitimately stunning $148 million after four weeks, a higher domestic total than Elemental). Finishing the top five is Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, a movie that is a lot of fun but shouldn’t have opened so close to Barbenheimer (it made almost $11 million and has $139 million after three weeks, which we’re going to blame on The Entity, but at least Part Two won’t have to compete against Barbie 2 and Oppenheimer 2: The Rise Of Teller whenever it comes out).

The bottom five starts off with new A24 horror movie Talk To Me with $10 million in its debut, followed by Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Elemental, Insidious: The Red Door, and (still here after nine weeks) Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

The full top 10 from Box Office Mojo is below.