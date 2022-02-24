You know how it goes: An actor breaks onto the scene with a major role in a teen soap, he stars in a superhero show that is even bizarre by the standards of superhero shows, and then he joins up with a journalist to write a series of articles—and now a book—about cryptocurrency scams. That’s basically the classic show business story, right?

Alright, no, it’s not. But it is the story of The O.C. and Gotham star Ben McKenzie, who has been working with writer Jacob Silverman for some pieces on Slate about cryptocurrencies (particularly famous people leveraging their fame into potentially phony crypto fortunes) that he’s now turning into a book with Abrams Press. This comes from Variety, which says the book—Easy Money—will be “an account of McKenzie and Silverman’s ongoing attempts to pull back the curtain on the world of cryptocurrency and the people impacted by its spectacular rise and potential fall.”

Again: This is Ben McKenzie from The O.C., a man who could be spending his time not worrying about crypto scams, and yet, here he is. Good for him. In a statement, McKenzie said that Easy Money is about “money and lying,” and he knows about both of those things since he has an econ degree and he’s an actor. Silverman, meanwhile, says that McKenzie is not only a “great actor” but a “lively thinker who cares deeply about economic and social issues.” In a third statement, this one from Abrams editorial director Jamison Stoltz, Easy Money is billed as “The Big Short for the crypto era.”

That hopefully means in terms of its ability to explore and explain a seemingly complex and boring financial matter, and not in terms of the frequently frustrating movie. Then again, it would be fun to see someone play Ben McKenzie.