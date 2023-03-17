The 20 best Irish movies of all time, ranked

When you think about Ireland, the first thing that comes to mind may not be the country’s robust film industry. But the fact is that Ireland is responsible for some of the most charming (Waking Ned Devine), soulful (Once), and dramatic (In The Name Of The Father) films you’ll ever see. And, seeing as how today happens to be St. Patrick’s Day, we figure it’s as good a time as any to have a cultural moment that celebrates Irish films and filmmakers.

Of course, several titles on this list revolve around the Troubles. While it remains a tragic time in Irish history, the long-running struggle led some great Irish directors to process the conflict through their art, resulting in some truly powerful films. We’ve also tapped into comedies, musicals, and romances in many forms, ensuring a broad spectrum of the Irish experience. So hoist a glass (Guinness or Jameson’s should do the trick) and enjoy our countdown of the finest films ever from the Emerald Isle.