HBO's new Billy Joel doc waits for you in July

The new Billy Joel documentary will be on HBO before the longest time. Part one of the two-part feature will officially debut in just over three weeks, on July 18. It will be followed by part two on July 25. Sold as an “expansive portrait of Billy Joel,” Billy Joel: And So It Goes promises to “explore the life and work of the singer/songwriter whose music has not only endured but soared across generations” through “unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with intimate one-on-one interviews.”

Directed by Emmy winners Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin (Jane Fonda in Five Acts), the project is structured around a series of in-depth interviews with Joel charting “the key moments that forged his character and the events and muses that inspired his music for more than six decades.” Going all the way back to his childhood in Long Island, the film will follow the ins-and-outs of Joel’s career and provide the “origin stories” of some of his greatest hits like “Just The Way You Are” and “Uptown Girl.” And Joel isn’t telling his story alone. Other interviewees include his ex-wives Christie Brinkley and Katie Lee, his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, his wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, and a few other names you may have heard of, like Bruce Springsteen, Sting, John Mellencamp, Nas, Pink, Garth Brooks, and Paul McCartney.

This is great news for Joel fans, who will have to wait a while for the beloved songwriter to hopefully get back on the road. Joel canceled all of his future concert dates last month after sharing that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain condition that led to “problems with hearing, vision and balance,” per a statement from his team. “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” Joel shared at the time. Thankfully, the “Piano Man” singer is “doing fine,” according to his friend Howard Stern. “He’s just… got to deal with some medical stuff,” the radio host added. While it won’t be the same as seeing one of the greats in person, at least fans can rock out to all that brand new concert footage in the interim.