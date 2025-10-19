Moviegoers answer the Black Phone 2 A lack of interest in Tron: Ares had audiences reaching for the Black Phone 2, which topped the weekend box office.

In a box office war between a film series that started in the early ’80s and a horror movie set in the early ’80s, audiences chose the latter. Blumhouse broke its streak of 2025 underperformers with Black Phone 2, a chilly story about a top-hat-wearing ghost terrorizing a pair of psychic siblings, which grossed $26 million over the weekend, per The Numbers‘ estimates. It was enough to send Tron: Ares back to cyberspace, as the overdue legacy sequel to a legacy sequel brought in $11 million. Tron declined by 66% in 4,000 theaters, indicating that when audiences picked up the phone, it wasn’t to recommend Tron.

Black Phone benefited from a few things other than Tron fatigue. For one thing, it’s October, and Black Phone is the only horror movie released by a major studio since The Conjuring: Last Rites opened in early September. It’s not that there aren’t other horror movies. Netflix has a Frankenstein that supposedly opened on Friday, too, but good luck finding a theater playing it. Independent releases like Bone Lake and Good Boy have similarly benefitted from the weak field. But it is baffling that no studio bothered to save a horror movie for the Halloween season, especially considering horror’s reliability at the box office. Where’s Art the Clown’s little hat when you need it?