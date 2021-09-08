Bob Odenkirk has returned to work today after suffering a heart attack while on set of AMC’s Better Call Saul in July. This morning, Odenkirk shared a photo of himself transforming back in to Jimmy McGill on the show’s Albuquerque set.

“Back to work on Better Call Saul!” he tweeted. “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

The Emmy-winning actor had the heart attack six weeks ago while filming the Breaking Bad prequel’s sixth and final season in New Mexico. The 58-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he remained in stable condition. AMC soon confirmed it was a “heart related incident.”

After an outpouring of support from fans and the surrounding comedy community, including messages from Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston and longtime friend/collaborator David Cross, Odenkirk shared on social media, “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Over a week later, Odenkirk offered the update: “I am doing great. I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

It’s unclear if Odenkirk’s recovery period will affect the premiere date of the sixth season of Better Call Saul, but the final season is still expected to arrive in 2022. In March, Odenkirk told The A.V. Club he’d like to be “surprised” by Jimmy’s end. “I don’t know what happens next. Where he is at the end of season five is a guy who is trying to find his feet again. He’s scared and he’s wobbly.”