Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized earlier this week after he experienc ed a “heart-related incident” on Tuesday. A representative released a statement, saying he’s in stable condition and thanking fans for their well-wishes towards Odenkirk’s recovery. And now David Cross confirmed his friend is actually okay.



The Arrested Development actor tweeted, “Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

Cross had previously tweeted in support of his friend’s recovery, writing on Wednesday, “I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.” Odenkirk’s son Nate also tweeted on Tuesday evening, “He’s going to be okay.”

After hearing the news of Odenkirk’s hospitalization, fans took to social media to wish the actor a speedy recovery, referencing his sketch in I Think You Should Leave’s second season as a way to keep an optimistic outlook, with variations of “He’s sick but he’s hanging in there. He’s gonna get better.”

As reported by TMZ, who broke the news of Odenkirk’s hospitalization, the actor collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul, while filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to the publication, Odenkirk was “immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance,” though it’s unclear if he was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital.

Odenkirk is currently filming the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, the critically acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off, focused on his titular character. There’s no word yet on how long production will be halted while Odenkirk recovers or whether the actor is already out of the hospital.