Bosch gets a prequel series, somehow does not call it The Bosch Baby

One of the knock-on effects of some of the less, let’s say, “planet-devouringly successful” streaming services having to make do with smaller brands when it comes to adaptations is that, when they actually manage to translate one of those names into a genuine hit, they hold on for dear life. Take, for instance, the little universe of shows that Amazon Studios has built out of Michael Connolly’s Bosch books, which started with a seven-season Titus Welliver show that has now spawned two separate spin-offs: Bosch: Legacy, essentially just a sequel, and this year’s Ballard, which was just renewed for a second season. But each of these shows, while certainly Bosch-adjacent, failed to answer an incredibly important Bosch query for the Bosch fanatics: What was Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch like as a much younger man, played by what we’re guessing will be a somewhat cheaper actor?

That’s right: In the style of the recently canceled Young Dexter series (a.k.a. Dexter: Original Sin) and CBS’s NCIS: Origins, Bosch is getting a rewind-to-his-early-days series of his own. Officially titled Bosch: Start Of Watch—and not The Bosch Baby as our brains repeatedly insist—the series will star Shameless‘ Cameron Monaghan as the younger version of Welliver’s character, getting his start as an LAPD detective.

It’s not clear at present which of Connelly’s books, if any, will serve as source material for the show; past seasons of the original Bosch worked their way through pretty much all of the early books in the series, and even those begin with Harry Bosch already a Vietnam veteran who’s taken down at least one major serial killer in his time on the force. That being said, Connelly has written more than 40 novels at this point in his shared universe of tough-as-nails crime fighters, so producers will presumably be able to harvest something from the corpus for this extended flashback.

Start Of Watch is expected to debut on MGM+ some time next year; in addition to Monaghan, Omari Hardwick is also expected to star, as a veteran detective taking Baby Bosch under his wing.