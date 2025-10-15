Bosch gets a prequel series, somehow does not call it The Bosch Baby
Shameless' Cameron Monaghan will star as a younger version of Titus Welliver's Bosch, teamed up with Omari Hardwick.Cameron Monaghan, Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage
One of the knock-on effects of some of the less, let’s say, “planet-devouringly successful” streaming services having to make do with smaller brands when it comes to adaptations is that, when they actually manage to translate one of those names into a genuine hit, they hold on for dear life. Take, for instance, the little universe of shows that Amazon Studios has built out of Michael Connolly’s Bosch books, which started with a seven-season Titus Welliver show that has now spawned two separate spin-offs: Bosch: Legacy, essentially just a sequel, and this year’s Ballard, which was just renewed for a second season. But each of these shows, while certainly Bosch-adjacent, failed to answer an incredibly important Bosch query for the Bosch fanatics: What was Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch like as a much younger man, played by what we’re guessing will be a somewhat cheaper actor?