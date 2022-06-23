Celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen? Self-proclaimed canceled Twitter user Chrissy Teigen? John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen? Of the many sides of Teigen the American public has witnessed, it appears Honorable Judge Chrissy Teigen is one that endures. Yes, Chrissy’s Court, Teigen’s Quibi-turned-Roku courtroom reality series, is getting a third season at the streamer.

The reality series follows Teigen as she lays down the law on small claims cases in her courtroom, working with real plaintiffs, defendants, and lawsuits. The decisions she makes, per Variety, are “final and binding.” Teigen’s mom, Pepper Thai, serves as her “bailiff.”

The second season of Chrissy’s Court was one of Roku’s biggest hits to date. In its opening weekend, Variety reports that the show drew the streamer the most unique views of any original unscripted series it’s released so far. Roku acquired the series from the late, not-so-great Quibi in January 2021.

“We are thrilled with the record-breaking performance of Chrissy’s Court, and we look forward to an entire new season of Chrissy’s wit and charm as she presides over the courtroom,” Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku, tells Variety. “It’s incredible to see Roku originals continue to resonate with our streamers in such a profound way.”

Teigen shared her own statement, per Variety, expressing her eagerness to get back behind the bench. “The cases in Season 3 of Chrissy’s Court are wilder, the people are more fun than ever, and no claim is too petty for my courtroom,” Teigen says. “Mom and I can’t wait to bring the all-new season to audiences this October exclusively on The Roku Channel.” We can only hope Teigen and Pepper Thai are equally as excited about due process.



The 10-episode third season of Chrissy’s Court is due out on October 21, and will stream exclusively on Roku.