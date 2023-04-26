Focus Features brought the goods to CinemaCon. In addition to a new trailer from “the Marvel of specialty box office ” Wes Anderson for Asteroid City and the trilogy capper My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Focus played trailer s for Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers and Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls. Unfortunately, the studio didn’t release trailers publicly , but we can at least share what we saw .



Payne’s The Holdovers sees the director stepping back from the high-concept sci-fi satire of Downsizing, returning to high school for the first time since Election, and bringing back Paul Giamatti for the first time since Sideways. The brief clip looks like a throwback to 70s slice-of-life comedies, complete with heavy film grain that was very apparent on the giant screen at CinemaCon. The Holdovers follows a group of prep school students who don’t go home for Christmas and a disgruntled Paul Giamatti, sporting a constantly moving lazy eye, as a cranky teacher who goes too far in his verbal abuse of the kids. After telling a student (Dominic Sessa) that no one loves him, Giamatti discovers that the student’s father is dead. The pair strikes an unlikely friendship with the help of a school nurse played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph .

The coming-of-age story comes out in limited release on November 10 and everywhere on November 22.

As for Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls, anyone missing that classic Coen brothers style will be happy. This ain’t The Tragedy Of Macbeth. Drive-Away Dolls, written by Coen and Tricia Cooke and directed by Coen, puts the dumbasses doing crime a lá Burn After Reading and the Coens’ trademark frenetic camera work into a college road comedy. Based on the few moments shown today, Drive-Away Dolls could better explain how the Coens style came into being.



T he plot is pure nonsense: Two college students come into possession of a gangster’s briefcase with some MacGuffin in it and take a road trip to Florida to avoid being killed . Drive-Away Dolls stars Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon.



The movie speeds into theaters on September 22.