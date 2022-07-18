Marvel Studios

Although the studio is aligned with the biggest corporation in Hollywood, Marvel does not have its own convention (yet) to unveil big announcements and give creators languid victory laps, like Lucasfilm does with its annual Star Wars Celebration and Disney does with D23. That makes Comic-Con the best place for Kevin Feige and company to showcase what’s coming in the not so distant future for their cinematic universe.

For example, we can almost guarantee that Marvel will premiere the first footage for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, especially after the trailer for the 2019 film met with a rapturous reception back in 2018. But in the absence of a recent update of the studio’s release calendar, it also seems likely that Feige and some of the MCU’s biggest stars will show up to announce titles that fans haven’t heard about yet.

It’s also possible we may learn more about what’s coming from Marvel’s small-screen projects, including second- or third-season confirmations, or even a couple of first-time announcements. (In fact, Marvel has not one but two separate panels: a Friday session that appears to focus on series like What If...?, and a Saturday afternoon event that will explore the cinematic side of the MCU.)