Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense begins and ends in same day
Combs declined to testify in his own defense in the high-profile trial.Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
The defense portion of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ highly-publicized sex trafficking trial both began and ended today. The prosecution rested earlier today after seven weeks of harrowing testimony from witnesses like Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Ventura’s family and friends, the mogul’s former employees and collaborators, and more. Combs himself then spoke for what Variety reports as the longest amount of time since the trial began to tell Judge Arun Subramanian that he would not be taking the stand in his own defense. “That is solely my decision. I mean, it’s my decision with my lawyers,” Combs said after telling Subramanian he’d done an “excellent job” with the trial thus far.