Dolly Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, and Pat Benatar are this year’s inductees into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in the performer category. The 2022 inductees beat out fellow nominees Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, DEVO, Kate Bush, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, and Dionne Warwick.

Advertisement

It’s only mildly surprising to see country music legend Parton in the 2022 class, as she previously tried to excuse herself from the running to no avail.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated… I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton wrote in a statement in March. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

After the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame declined to remove her from the roster, Parton eventually started singing a different tune.

“It was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music,” Parton told NPR’s Morning Edition. “I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where can they go? And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

These seven artists are not the only ones receiving recognition for their contributions to music. Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis snagged the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Musical Excellence Award. Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten were given the Early Influence Award. And, Jimmy Iovine, Allen Grubman, and Sugarhill Records founder Sylvia Robinson have earned the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which recognizes industry professionals.

The official induction ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on November 5. The ceremony will be aired on HBO Max at a later date.