Michael Moore, Ava DuVernay, John Legend and more join artistic Trump protest
"Fall of Freedom" will stage a series of creative programs under the banner of resistance.Screenshots: ABC News; Al Jazeera English; Melinda French Gates (YouTube)
A group of artists are organizing an arts-based protest against President Donald Trump and his administration called “Fall of Freedom.” Described as “an urgent call to the arts community to unite in defiance of authoritarian forces sweeping the nation,” the event is not a standard march-and-picket protest, but “a wave of cultural events across the country under the Fall of Freedom banner, each independently organized, yet united by the shared value of standing against fascism.” Big names that have already signed on to participate include singer John Legend, filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Michael Moore, author Jennifer Egan, and recent Emmy winner Jeff Hiller, among others.