Michael Moore, Ava DuVernay, John Legend and more join artistic Trump protest

A group of artists are organizing an arts-based protest against President Donald Trump and his administration called “Fall of Freedom.” Described as “an urgent call to the arts community to unite in defiance of authoritarian forces sweeping the nation,” the event is not a standard march-and-picket protest, but “a wave of cultural events across the country under the Fall of Freedom banner, each independently organized, yet united by the shared value of standing against fascism.” Big names that have already signed on to participate include singer John Legend, filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Michael Moore, author Jennifer Egan, and recent Emmy winner Jeff Hiller, among others.

“Beginning November 21–22, 2025, galleries, museums, libraries, comedy clubs, theaters, and concert halls across the country will host exhibitions, performances, and public events that channel the urgency of this moment,” the event’s mission statement explains. “Fall of Freedom is an open invitation to artists, creators, and communities to take part—and to celebrate the experiences, cultures, and identities that shape the fabric of our nation.”

The Fall of Freedom’s website offers suggestions for programs that could be part of the protest (“storefront readings, pop-up performances, exhibitions, comedy shows, concerts”), noting that there’s no venue too small to be part of the movement. (Organizers even suggest taking an event already planned for that weekend and rebranding it as part of Fall of Freedom.) While the programs may be staged independently, organizers will offer a downloadable toolkit of resources “to ensure support, consistency, and development across the effort.” Participating institutions include the New York Public Library, the Public Theater in NYC, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, Dallas Contemporary in Texas, and several more across the country.

“Artists are a threat to American fascism,” the Fall of Freedom website declares. As playwright and screenwriter Lynn Nottage, one of the organizers of the protest, told The New York Times, “The action is artistic expression. Expression is one of the essential ingredients in the American narrative, and it can’t be stymied or silenced.”