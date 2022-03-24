It’s springtime at the cineplex, also known as that uncertain stretch between the end of Oscar season and the return of summer blockbusters. That doesn’t mean moviegoers don’t have plenty of releases to look forward to, though. Horror fans will be satiated with You Won’t Be Alone, We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, and even the latest Sony-Marvel superhero entry Morbius. Those pining for Chris Pine have back-to-back offerings to check out, whether they’re in the mood for an action-thriller or a spy-thriller. Meanwhile, Better Nate Than Ever, the Sonic The Hedgehog sequel, and The Bad Guys have family- friendly audiences covered. Oh, and how could we forget: Nicolas Cage is playing himself in a movie called The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Need we say more? Read on for the must-see films—appearing at the theater and in your living room— that belong on your radar this April.