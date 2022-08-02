A Monday afternoon fire at Italy’s historic Cinecittà Studios, host of films like Ben-Hur and The Young Pope, destroyed part of an old set designed to look like Renaissance Florence, multiple outlets report. The flames also briefly halted a shoot for Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 before three teams of firefighters were able to tame the blaze.

At the time of the fire, the Florence set was in the process of being taken down. There’s still no official cause on what set off the fire, although it’s worth noting that Europe is in the midst of an extreme heatwave, coupled with a severe drought.

“The fire has been extinguished. There are no injuries, no poisoning, no serious material damage,” Marlon Pellegrini, a spokesperson for Cinecittà Studios, told AFP in a statement, per Variety.

Old Guard 2 production coordinator Natalia Barbosa told AFP that the high temperatures that set the conditions for the fire were exacerbated by whipping winds, which allowed the blaze to grow extremely quickly. Due to the circumstances, Barbosa said the fire caused an evacuation on set that, though necessary, presented a hindrance for the Charlize Theron-led film’s shooting schedule. “We’ve lost two days of filming,” she said.

This is not the first time a fire has caused damage at Cinecittà. In 2007, a blaze in one of the studio’s warehouses destroyed 32,000 square feet of studio space and a variety of props and set pieces for the HBO/BBC drama Rome. And in 2012, another incident destroyed parts of Cinecittá’s Studio 5, where Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita was filmed. The studio, which was first founded in 1937 during the Mussolini regime, is currently undergoing a $321 million renovation.