On the whole, furries seem like pretty decent folk dedicated to sex-positivism, inclusivity, Lindsay Lohan accountability, and having a good (if vaguely off-putting) time. We must stipulate “on the whole,” however, because there’s also a subsection of the culture that overlaps with Nazism, a fact that we have neither time, energy, nor word count to adequately investigate and analyze...

But yeah, by and large: nice people who like to cavort in big animal costumes, and godspeed to ‘em if said cavorting occasionally turns into sex stuff.

The latest evidence in support of our official position on furrydom: A group of them are taking on a bigoted Mississippi mayor who has publicly resolved to withhold $110,000 from his town’s libraries unless they purge their collection of LGBTQ+ titles, the latest example in a current, disconcerting resurgence of book ban attempts across the country.

In a statement made last Friday, Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee explained that “We understand that there are lots of books on the library shelves that may have content we may be opposed to but the display of those books makes a political statement.” To which we say: Get freakin ’ bent, Gene.

Lawyers will assuredly have their own say in the very near future, as well, but for now the library funds remain hostage of an embarrassing bigot. Thankfully, the censorship caught the eye of a furry named Soatok over the weekend, who subsequently took to Twitter to raise awareness for the issue.

Mayor McGee’s stunt struck a nerve with many in the furry community, who often move within queer spaces themselves. As of writing this piece, the Friends of the Ridgeland Library has received over $68,000 in donations, and is well on their way to their initially lofty goal of $75,000.

“These nazi bastards won’t get away with this,” one furry supporter replied in Soatok’s original Twitter thread. “I’m donating some on payday.” McGee has yet to address the furry counterinsurgency on Twitter himself...at least, that’s what we think. His actual profile page is currently set to Private, another legally questionable move for someone holding a public office position.



