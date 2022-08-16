Despite Game Of Thrones’ widely derided ending, HBO is determined to build out author George R.R. Martin’s universe into a massive TV franchise. While House Of The Dragon will be the first spin-off to premiere, it’s not the first that HBO commissioned: that honor belongs to Bloodmoon, a series set thousands of years before the start of Game Of Thrones. The network cast Naomi Watts as the show’s lead, filmed a pilot that cost roughly $30 million, and then promptly scrapped the entire thing. Bloodmoon was set during The Long Night, a period of time about which Martin has written very little, and the lack of source material was reportedly a large part of the decision to cancel the series: HBO just couldn’t make the series work without having something to base it on.

The network’s executives could have—and probably should have—learned that lesson from seasons six through eight of Game Of Thrones and saved $30 million in the process. But at least they got there eventually, right? If there’s an upside to the Bloodmoon debacle, it’s this: Martin is far more involved with House Of The Dragon and the seven other Game Of Thrones spin-off series currently in development. Hopefully, that means he’ll be able to prevent them from going completely off the rails. Here’s everything you need to know about all of the Game Of Thrones spin-off series in development at HBO.