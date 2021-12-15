We don’t know if you noticed, but there’s been a lot of Beatles remembrances as of late. The most recent, however, isn’t a deep dive into lore, unanswered questions, or lingering regrets. It’s just an appropriately celebratory good time.



Although released over half a century ago, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” has a new, official music video to celebrate both the song’s recent certified Platinum status, as well as the “50th Anniversary Uber Deluxe Edition” of All Things Must Pass receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package.



As a testament to Harrison’s beloved (and spiritually appropriate) universality, the video stars, like, everybody you can possibly name right now. Seriously. So many people.

Directed by Lance Bangs and produced by Harrison’s son, Dhani, and David Zonshine, the clip centers on Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as a pair of “metaphysical special agents” tasked by their boss (Mark Hamill) to “search for that which can’t be seen”—something that sounds pretty on brand for a George Harrison-inspired conceit. What follows is a very endearing journey about town that features cameos by:

Moshe Kasher, Natasha Legerro, Jeff Lynne, Reggie Watts, Darren Criss, Patton Oswalt, “Weird” Al Yankovic, David Gborie, Sam Richardson, Atsuko Okatsuka, Rosanna Arquette, Brandon Wardell, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh...

Jon Hamm, Brett Metter, Anders Holm, Dhani Harrison, Rupert Friend, Angus Sampson, Taika Waititi, Eric Wareheim, Tim Heidecker, Kate Micucci, Riki Lindhome, Alyssa Stonoha, Mitra Jouhari, Sandy Honig, Olivia Harrison, Aimee Mullins, Courtney Pauroso, Natalie Palamides, Shepard Fairey, Claudia O’Doherty, Tom Scharpling, Paul Scheer, and Sarah Baker.

Whew. Okay. So yeah, most of the cast are only in the video for a couple of seconds, but it’s still a sweet way to celebrate the life of one of pop music’s greatest and most thoughtful artists.

Notably absent here, of course, is Sir Paul McCartney. To be fair, Sir Paul is genuinely still a very busy man these days, but we can’t help but wonder why he couldn’t have filmed a Zoom clip or something. Hell, Ringo could make it to the party, why not Paul? Perhaps we’ll get the answer to this burning question in another four decades or so...



