Gillian Jacobs thinks Community season 6 gets a bad rap

Gillian Jacobs knows exactly how devoted and adoring the Community fandom is, but she does have one wish for the culture: that more fans would the series’ final season a few more flowers.

“I think season 6 is underrated, so I would advocate for some season 6 episodes,” Jacobs shares with The A.V. Club when asked about her favorite episodes of the sitcom. “I know it was hard to watch on Yahoo! Screen, but now it’s all together, so you can watch it again! [Seasons] 1-3 feels like universal agreement upon, 4-5 mixed feelings, and then 6 I feel is unfairly maligned. I like the RV episode in season 6 (episode 10, “Basic RV Repair and Palmistry”) where we have a giant hand strapped to the ceiling of an RV... I feel like there were some great episodes in there, and we had really great additions to the cast in season 6 as well, so I would encourage people to check it out.”

On the topic of once -maligned series, Jacobs also discusses her thoughts on the recent reappraisal of HBO’s Girls. Jacobs had a short but memorable arc in the series’ fourth season as the intimidating artist Mimi-Rose Howard (according to Jacobs, it’s a role that stays with her wherever she travels in the form of the Patagonia backpack she received as a wrap gift).

“I’m not an internet expert, but I feel like nostalgia for things 10 years ago is big,” Jacobs says, theorizing on Girls’ newfound popularity. “Or also, honestly, I think maybe HBO didn’t have a streaming platform when it didn’t and now HBO Max gives people the ability to binge the show in a way that was a lot harder to do when it was airing, and I wonder if that’s true for a lot of HBO shows.”

As far as HBO binges, Jacobs personally recommends The Comeback and Getting On— all seven episodes of her new mini-series Transatlantic are also available to stream on Netflix now.