Rebel Wilson's Girl Group taps Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Collidge

Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut may be stuck in purgatory, but her next feature is pushing ahead. The actor, writer, and director shared a post on Instagram this morning confirming that Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Coolidge had joined her upcoming film Girl Group, though it’s not clear that the actors will be part of the titular girl group. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Melanie Chisolm of the Spice Girls, Shaznay Lewis of All Saints, and Scherzinger’s fellow erstwhile Pussycat Doll Ashely Roberts have already filled those parts.

Girl Group will follow a pop diva played by Wilson, who was kicked out of her girl group’s reunion tour and sentenced to community service. (Presumably, there is some tie between these plot points, but it isn’t laid out in the synopsis shared by THR.) Randall Park, Sheridan Smith, and Jamie Lee O’Donnell are among the rest of the cast. Also to be determined is whether Girl Group will be a musical or simply a movie with music (or perhaps even a third option). Wilson starred in three Pitch Perfect movies and the aforementioned directorial debut The Deb is also a musical, so she certainly has bona fides in the genre. Live Nation will executive produce Girl Group through its Live Nation Studios banner.

Scherzinger and Coolidge, meanwhile, have both recently hit new career peaks. Scherzinger won a Tony Award in June for her leading role in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway. Coolidge won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for her two-season role on The White Lotus and also appeared in the money-printing endeavor that was A Minecraft Movie.