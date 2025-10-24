Frankie Muniz shares photographic evidence of Malcolm In The Middle reunion Muniz shared a picture of himself with his much taller TV brothers earlier today.

Silencing the Malcolm In The Middle revival skeptics, who refuse to believe that a reunion season of the offbeat turn-of-the-century sitcom is on the way, star Frankie Muniz shared a photo of himself with his television brothers, Justin Berfield and Christopher Kennedy Masterson, from the set of the new limited series. Earlier today, Muniz posted the picture on X, the everything website, where you can take a break from incessant Nazi memes to ask Muniz, “Where’s Dewey?” In his caption, he revealed that he was told to refrain from sharing photos, but he remained steadfast in his assertion that no one’s the boss of him (now). “I was told not to post this yet, but then I listened to this song,” Muniz wrote. “I’m just too excited for y’all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers.”