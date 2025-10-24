Frankie Muniz shares photographic evidence of Malcolm In The Middle reunion

Muniz shared a picture of himself with his much taller TV brothers earlier today.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  October 23, 2025 | 8:15pm
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Silencing the Malcolm In The Middle revival skeptics, who refuse to believe that a reunion season of the offbeat turn-of-the-century sitcom is on the way, star Frankie Muniz shared a photo of himself with his television brothers, Justin Berfield and Christopher Kennedy Masterson, from the set of the new limited series. Earlier today, Muniz posted the picture on X, the everything website, where you can take a break from incessant Nazi memes to ask Muniz, “Where’s Dewey?” In his caption, he revealed that he was told to refrain from sharing photos, but he remained steadfast in his assertion that no one’s the boss of him (now). “I was told not to post this yet, but then I listened to this song,” Muniz wrote. “I’m just too excited for y’all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers.”

To answer the question on everyone’s mind, Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey on the show, is too busy getting his master’s degree from Harvard to appear on the reunion. He also retired from acting in 2010, when he last appeared on screen in the Joel Schumacher drama Twelve. On the upcoming series, entitled Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, newcomer Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will play Dewey. Berfield, who returns to play Malcolm’s brother Reese, had also retired from acting and hadn’t worked since he produced and starred on one episode of 2010’s Sons Of Tucson.

Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is set for a four-episode revival on Disney+ in 2026.

 
