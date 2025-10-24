Writers Guilds pledge to "block" Warner Bros. merger, call it a "disaster"
Calling this latest massive Hollywood merger a disaster "for writers, for consumers, and for competition," the writers' unions pledged to work with regulators to thwart it.Image: Warner Bros. Discovery
Like salmon swimming up the river to spawn—if salmon spent all their non-spawning time coming up with increasingly awful names for streaming services and canceling TV shows we like—the average Hollywood conglomerate is possessed of a great and terrible urge to merge. And it apparently never stops: The ink was just barely dry on the much-whined-for Paramount/Skydance merger earlier this year when news began circulating that Warner Bros. was now putting itself up for sale—possibly to Paramount itself. Honestly, superhero fatigue has got nothing on the soul-deep exhaustion that we feel when we think about these massive conglomerates engaging in ever-more consolidation, and we’re not alone in that. Both the Writers Guilds Of America East and West issued a statement this evening, basically demanding that studios cut this shit out, calling a possible Warner Bros. merger a “disaster” in the making, and pledging to work with regulators to “block” it from happening.