Writers Guilds pledge to "block" Warner Bros. merger, call it a "disaster"

Like salmon swimming up the river to spawn—if salmon spent all their non-spawning time coming up with increasingly awful names for streaming services and canceling TV shows we like—the average Hollywood conglomerate is possessed of a great and terrible urge to merge. And it apparently never stops: The ink was just barely dry on the much-whined-for Paramount/Skydance merger earlier this year when news began circulating that Warner Bros. was now putting itself up for sale—possibly to Paramount itself. Honestly, superhero fatigue has got nothing on the soul-deep exhaustion that we feel when we think about these massive conglomerates engaging in ever-more consolidation, and we’re not alone in that. Both the Writers Guilds Of America East and West issued a statement this evening, basically demanding that studios cut this shit out, calling a possible Warner Bros. merger a “disaster” in the making, and pledging to work with regulators to “block” it from happening.

Here’s the statement from the two unions, per Deadline:

Merger after merger in the media industry has harmed workers, diminished competition and free speech, and wasted hundreds of billions of dollars better invested in organic growth. Combining Warner Bros. with Paramount or another major studio or streamer would be a disaster for writers, for consumers, and for competition. The WGAW and WGAE will work with regulators to block the merger.

Now, it’s not clear, from an outside perspective, how effective working with the current slate of government regulators will be. (The current administration seems fine with mergers as long as it gets a little boot-licking from both parties before they get their stamp of approval.) But it is a strong statement of intent from the two unions.

After months of rumors, Warner Bros. admitted this week that it was up for sale, having previously turned down two offers from Paramount to buy it. The company has announced its intent to launch a “strategic review” of itself, which, in salmon terms, is all about figuring out how much the other salmon will pay to eat/mate with you. (We’ll be honest here: We don’t know that much about salmon.)