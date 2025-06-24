GWAR sets another rampage across North America with "The Return Of Gor-Gor Tour"

This new North American tour, which kicks off in the fall, coincides with the release of The Return Of Gor-Gor, a multimedia album debuting July 25 that includes a seven-song mini LP and a comic about the “orphaned T-Rex cub who has been stranded in a world that is completely alien to him,” as per the description on GWAR’s website. “It is the story of how he copes with the depravity of the modern world, and how he meets the legendary Scumdogs of the Universe. Will they be friends? Will they battle in a continent destroying conflict? Find out in this multi format epic that weaves music and graphic art into a brand new experience.”
As for the tour, “Gor Gor demands sacrifice!” Blothar the Berserker explained in a statement (via Consequence). “The Tyrant Teen is all grown up and he wants love! Don’t look him in the eye!! The beast demands a bride! Come in your bridal finery. An ocean of chiffon to satisfy the bloodlust of the great lizard!”
GWAR will be supported on their tour by Helmet, The Dwarves, and Blood Vulture. LiveNation pre-sale begins Wednesday at 10 AM local time, while general sale begins Friday (also at 10 AM local). The full list of tour dates is available below; while you’re waiting for GWAR to storm through your city, you can check out their last appearance on A.V. Undercover here.
GWAR’s The Return Of Gor-Gor Tour dates:
September 17—Detroit, MI—The Crofoot
September 18—Pittsburgh, PA—The Roxian Theatre
September 19—Cincinnati, OH—Bogart’s
September 20—Chicago, IL—Riot Fest
September 21—Cleveland, OH—The Globe Iron
October 5—Sacramento, CA—Aftershock (Discovery Park)
October 18—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex
October 20—Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
October 22— Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
October 23—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues
October 24—Reno, NV—Virginia Street Brewhouse
October 25—Berkeley, CA—The UC Theatre
October 26—Bend, OR—Midtown Ballroom
October 27—Seattle, WA—Showbox SoDo
October 29—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre
October 30—Penticton, BC—Penticton Trade & Convention Centre
October 31—Calgary, AB—MacEwan Hall
November 1—Edmonton, AB—Fan Park (Ice District)
November 3—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory
November 5—Denver, CO—Summit
November 6—Lincoln, NE—Bourbon Theatre
November 8—San Antonio, TX—Vibes Event Center
November 9—Dallas, TX—House of Blues
November 11—Nashville, TN—Marathon Music Works
November 12—Greensboro, NC—Piedmont Hall
November 13—Atlanta, GA—The Masquerade
November 15—Orlando, FL—Warped Tour
November 16—Tampa, FL—The Ritz Ybor
November 18— Baltimore, MD—Nevermore Hall
November 19—Worcester, MA—The Palladium
November 20—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore
November 21—New York, NY—Palladium Times Square
November 22—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa