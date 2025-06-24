GWAR sets another rampage across North America with "The Return Of Gor-Gor Tour"

“There is an otherworldly beast who is hell-bent on our destruction.That beast’s name is Gor-Gor,” Ethan Embry announced in a new video on GWAR’s social media. He would know a thing or two about the legendary creatures in GWAR’s entourage, having been devoured by The World Maggot in Empire Records. Embry warned that “The return of Gor-Gor is upon us.” And so it is: On Tuesday, GWAR announced “The Return Of Gor-Gor Tour” as part of the ongoing celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary.

This new North American tour, which kicks off in the fall, coincides with the release of The Return Of Gor-Gor, a multimedia album debuting July 25 that includes a seven-song mini LP and a comic about the “orphaned T-Rex cub who has been stranded in a world that is completely alien to him,” as per the description on GWAR’s website. “It is the story of how he copes with the depravity of the modern world, and how he meets the legendary Scumdogs of the Universe. Will they be friends? Will they battle in a continent destroying conflict? Find out in this multi format epic that weaves music and graphic art into a brand new experience.”

As for the tour, “Gor Gor demands sacrifice!” Blothar the Berserker explained in a statement (via Consequence). “The Tyrant Teen is all grown up and he wants love! Don’t look him in the eye!! The beast demands a bride! Come in your bridal finery. An ocean of chiffon to satisfy the bloodlust of the great lizard!”

GWAR will be supported on their tour by Helmet, The Dwarves, and Blood Vulture. LiveNation pre-sale begins Wednesday at 10 AM local time, while general sale begins Friday (also at 10 AM local). The full list of tour dates is available below; while you’re waiting for GWAR to storm through your city, you can check out their last appearance on A.V. Undercover here.

GWAR’s The Return Of Gor-Gor Tour dates:

September 17—Detroit, MI—The Crofoot

September 18—Pittsburgh, PA—The Roxian Theatre

September 19—Cincinnati, OH—Bogart’s

September 20—Chicago, IL—Riot Fest

September 21—Cleveland, OH—The Globe Iron

October 5—Sacramento, CA—Aftershock (Discovery Park)

October 18—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex

October 20—Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

October 22— Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

October 23—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues

October 24—Reno, NV—Virginia Street Brewhouse

October 25—Berkeley, CA—The UC Theatre

October 26—Bend, OR—Midtown Ballroom

October 27—Seattle, WA—Showbox SoDo

October 29—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre

October 30—Penticton, BC—Penticton Trade & Convention Centre

October 31—Calgary, AB—MacEwan Hall

November 1—Edmonton, AB—Fan Park (Ice District)

November 3—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory

November 5—Denver, CO—Summit

November 6—Lincoln, NE—Bourbon Theatre

November 8—San Antonio, TX—Vibes Event Center

November 9—Dallas, TX—House of Blues

November 11—Nashville, TN—Marathon Music Works

November 12—Greensboro, NC—Piedmont Hall

November 13—Atlanta, GA—The Masquerade

November 15—Orlando, FL—Warped Tour

November 16—Tampa, FL—The Ritz Ybor

November 18— Baltimore, MD—Nevermore Hall

November 19—Worcester, MA—The Palladium

November 20—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore

November 21—New York, NY—Palladium Times Square

November 22—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa