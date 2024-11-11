Hachette's new conservative imprint sparks protests from employees Hachette Book Group has hired Heritage Foundation visiting fellow Thomas Spence to lead its new imprint, Basic Liberty.

Employees at Hachette Book Group are protesting after the company announced the launch of a new conservative imprint called “Basic Liberty.” Hachette revealed this plan days after the 2024 presidential election, describing the endeavor as “a new conservative imprint that will publish serious works of cultural, social, and political analysis by conservative writers of original thought,” according to Publishers Weekly. Thomas Spence, former president of conservative publisher Regnery, has been tapped to lead the new imprint; he’s currently a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation and published books by Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, among others.

A group of Hachette employees shared the following letter of protest with the Instagram account xoxopublishingg (presented via Publishers Weekly):

“As employees of HBG, we stand together in firm disapprobation of the Heritage Foundation, Project 2025, and any conservative movement or thought that strips away sacred rights and the humanity of people. We disavow [HBG and Hachette UK CEO] David Shelley’s unsympathetic and insensitive remarks,”—delivered, the letter notes, “shortly after many friends, colleagues, and loved ones were left reeling from election results”—”and maintain that the dignity, rights, and freedoms of all people should be upheld by everyone, especially those in positions of power.” “We condemn HBG’s decision to put profit before its own people, to let the promise of financial gain overtake morality and conscience, and to platform a person who contributes to the advancement of the Heritage Foundation’s vision for America. We are calling on HBG to recognize the responsibility it has as one of the world’s leading publishers, to act with empathy and compassion for all people, and to reevaluate its decision to move forward with the creation of Basic Liberty and the hiring of Thomas Spence.” Related Content Hachette Book Group shuts down its Weinstein Books imprint

According to PW, at least one Hachette employee has resigned over Basic Liberty and the hiring of Spence. Workers at Hachette have seen success from collective action in the past; Woody Allen’s memoir was dropped from the publisher’s roster after a staff walkout. However, HBG has long published conservative writers and politicians. The company’s Center Street imprint has published titles by Donald Trump Jr., Newt Gingrich, Vivek Ramaswamy, and, recently, Rob Schneider.

“Hachette Book Group’s mission is to reach a broad spectrum of readers by making it easier for everyone to discover new worlds of ideas, learning, entertainment, and opportunity. We publish books from all sides of the political debate,” a spokesperson for HBG said in a statement to Publishers Weekly. “Since 1950, Basic Books’ award-winning titles have helped shape public debate through the academic expertise of their authors, the serious approach to how subject matter is treated, and the rigor of its editorial process. Basic Books continues to build on HBG’s legacy of reaching readers of all backgrounds and beliefs.”