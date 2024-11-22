Harold Perrineau's From renewed for fourth season at MGM+ Perrineau even recorded a cute little video revealing his MGM+ horror show had been renewed for a fourth season of "unrelenting nightmares."

Great news for fans of Harold Perrineau’s other four-letter sci-fi show about people trapped in a mysterious location that won’t let them leave: MGM+ has just announced that it’s renewing From for a fourth season.

This is per Deadline, reporting that the show—in which Perrineau stars as the self-appointed sheriff of a small town whose trapped residents spend their nights being hunted by shapeshifting murderers—will be coming back for a fourth run on the formerly Epix streamer/”premium linear channel.” The series, which also stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, and Elizabeth Saunders, is currently barreling toward the end of its third season, which is set to air on Sunday night.

We’re on-the-record boosters of From, which has grown from its B-movie roots into something darker, and occasionally deeper, than its simple spooky premise. Our review of its third season, like many write-ups of the series, heaps especial praise on Perrineau, with Leila Latif calling his work in the series “captivating.” (No pun, presumably, intended.) Speaking of: The actor recorded a cute little video today to announce that the show would be coming back “soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FROM on MGM+ (@fromonmgm)

Not that soon, though: You can expect to wait a minute to get more answers about the mysterious (and frequently deadly) Township, as the show will film its now-announced fourth season next year, and won’t be back on MGM+ until 2026. Series creator Jeff Griffin, for his part, suggests that the horror is just getting started. “With the culmination of Season Three we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning,” Griffin said in a statement about the renewal to press. “In Season Four, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare.” (He also thanked MGM+ for letting him plunge both his cast and viewers deeper into this unrelenting nightmare.)