David Byrne and Hayley Williams ask "What Is The Reason For It?" in new single

David Byrne and Hayley Williams ask a lot of questions in their new track, “What Is The Reason For It?” Together, they sing, “Does it do something useful? What is it for? Is everyone else the same as me?” Who knows. One thing that’s not up for debate? How fun and fruitful this partnership continues to be. Williams and Byrne first met around the time A24 re-rerelased Talking Heads’ seminal concert film Stop Making Sense in 2023. Williams’ band Paramore was one of several artists to cover a Talking Heads song for the studio’s companion album, Everyone’s Getting Involved. (You can listen to their lively version of “Burning Down The House” here.) Soon after, Byrne reciprocated by covering Paramore’s After Laughter track “Hard Times,” and a new friendship was formed. Speaking with People about “What Is The Reason For It?,” which will appear on his forthcoming album Who Is The Sky?, Byrne said the following: “I knew that [Williams] was in town, so I just texted her and said, ‘Do you want to come by and sing on this?’ And she said yes… And she killed it.”