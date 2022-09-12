It’s always nice when some good news comes out of HBO Max HQ, which we imagine to be like a madcap cartoon factory where everything is on fire and there are constantly sirens going off, so here’s some of that: The streaming service that—let’s double check, yes—still exists has just renewed creator Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton’s comedy series Rap Sh!t for a second season. In a statement, Rae said, simply, “we’re so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team.”

The series, which just finished airing its first season earlier this month, stars Aida Osman and rapper KaMillion (a.k.a. Alju Koby Jackson) as Shawna and Mia, two childhood friends in Miami who are reunited as adults and decide to form a rap duo after breaking into some unexpected social media stardom. Rap Sh!t also features Jonia Booth, Devon Terrell, and RJ Cyler.

This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which also shared a statement from Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content. She said that the streaming service is “so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t,” adding, “with the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton, and the team at Hoorae, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.” (Hoorae is Issa Rae’s very well-named production company, which she launched in 2020 to manage her various film, TV, and other media projects.)

Season two of Rap Sh!t will most likely premiere next summer, since that—as we always say with these relatively quick renewals—is how these things tend to work.