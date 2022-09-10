James Mangold is bringing the hard-punching, fedora wearing, whip cracking, and oh, so very tired Indiana Jones back to movie theaters. And he brought an action-packed trailer to D23 Expo today to show off just how the 80-year-old Harrison Ford can still make this stuff sing.

The trailer (which hasn’t gone up online as of yet) was filled with shots of Jones walking through the archives, teaching classes, and punching Nazis very hard in the face. Series mainstay John Rhys-Davies is also on hand, giving a monologue about how it’s time for Indy to get out of the classroom and back into the adventure. It looks like there’s some de-aged footage of Ford, as a lot of this trailer features shots of young Indiana Jones (not to be confused with The Adventures Of Young Indiana Jones). And, we’ve got to say, it looks great.

“Thank you for making this film such a incredible experience for all of us,” Harrison Ford said from the panel’s stage, fighting through tears. “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons, Indiana Jones is about mystery and adventure but they’re also about heart. We have a really human story to tell. A movie that will kick your ass. So I’m delighted to be here again. Maybe for…” letting “the last time” hang a bit in the air, seemingly confirming that this will be his final outing as the character.

Meanwhile, he also praised co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, talking about the efforts to create a new foil for Indy in this last big outing. “I had the time of my life,” Phoebe Waller Bridge said. “Keeping up with [Harrison Ford] is exhausting.”