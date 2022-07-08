Elf (2003)

Elf (2003) Official Trailer

The endlessly wonderful Elf needed a Scrooge character to really put it over the top. Enter Caan as Walter Hobbs, a grumpy book publisher who is shocked to learn that Buddy (Will Ferrell), the lunatic man-child running around New York City in an elf costume, is his birth child. Caan somehow manages to keep a straight face while Ferrell brings the craziness. Actually, his face contorts in spasms of bewilderment and exasperation, until Buddy’s pure, unabashed joy wins him over. You just know that there’s a softie under that tough exterior, and when Walter finally gives in, Caan does it with a relatable slow burn that makes it that much more powerful. And, while the Ferrell-Caan scenes are pivotal, his moments with Mary Steenburgen as Walter’s wife Emily and young Daniel Tay as his son Michael set the stage for Walter’s turnaround. It’s as if they, like Buddy, see something in Walter that he might not even see in himself. And that emanates from Caan.

