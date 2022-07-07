James Caan, the legendary actor known for imbuing his hard-nosed and loose-cannon characters of The Godfather and Rollerball with empathy, sensitivity, and humanity, has died. He was 82.

The actor’s death was announced on his popular Twitter page, where he was known for throwing character-count concerns out the window by capping each post “end of Tweet.”

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the Tweet read. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet.”

Advertisement

[Full obituary forthcoming…]

