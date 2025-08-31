James Gunn assures Waller-flowers he's still "working" on Viola Davis' Amanda Waller series
Gunn says that he can't wait to see "Viola put on their Waller pants again."Screenshot: YouTube
Batman, Wonder Woman, and Amanda Waller are indisputably DC’s big three, and with Superman soaring, we’re left wondering when the actual stars of James Gunn’s new DCU will get their time to shine. Waller-flowers, rest easy. Yesterday, Gunn confirmed to PEOPLE that he’s still working on the Amanda Waller series starring Viola Davis. “We’re working on it, so we’ll see what happens,” Gunn said. “Some things have moved faster than others. Waller’s not been the fastest. But I can’t wait to see Viola put on their Waller pants again.”