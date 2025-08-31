James Gunn assures Waller-flowers he's still "working" on Viola Davis' Amanda Waller series

Batman, Wonder Woman, and Amanda Waller are indisputably DC’s big three, and with Superman soaring, we’re left wondering when the actual stars of James Gunn’s new DCU will get their time to shine. Waller-flowers, rest easy. Yesterday, Gunn confirmed to PEOPLE that he’s still working on the Amanda Waller series starring Viola Davis. “We’re working on it, so we’ll see what happens,” Gunn said. “Some things have moved faster than others. Waller’s not been the fastest. But I can’t wait to see Viola put on their Waller pants again.”

Davis’ Amanda Waller represents one of the few links connecting the past and present of the DCU. First appearing in 2016’s Suicide Squad, she has since reprised the role in the 2021 sequel, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, and on HBO’s Peacemaker and Creature Commandos series. In that time, Waller has been one of the franchise’s most enduring and formidable villains, offering cold, unflappable resolve to the big dumb boy scouts out there. We’re thankful that she decided to stick around with the character, despite the Jared Leto of it all.

Waller was the second project announced in DC Studios’ first chapter, “Gods and Monsters.” In the show’s initial 2023 announcement, Gunn stated that the series will feature Waller collaborating with Team Peacemaker for an “out of this world story” created by Watchmen writer Crystal Henry and Doom Patrol creator Jeremy Carver.