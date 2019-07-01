Photo: Charlie Engman

Janet Weiss is leaving Sleater-Kinney. Weiss announced her departure in a tweet this morning, saying “The band is heading in a new direction and it is time for me to move on.”

The band posted its response shortly afterward.

Sleater-Kinney’s new, St. Vincent-produced LP The Center Won’t Hold, is due August 16 on Mom + Pop. Weiss played on the record, and performed the Center Won’t Hold track “Hurry On Home” with bandmates Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker on the June 19 episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. What’s unaddressed in the social-media posts above is who’ll be playing drums on the Sleater-Kinney tour that begins in October; The A.V. Club has reached out to the band’s publicists for clarification, and this post will be updated if we receive a response.