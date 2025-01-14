Look down, there's a Jean Valjean prequel film coming The French film will tell the story of "Valjean’s transformation from a hardened criminal to a good man."

Jean Valjean is basically a superhero already (he lifts a whole cart off a guy by himself at one point), and now he’s getting the requisite origin story to boot. Anyone who’s ever so much as breathed near a theater kid knows that the Les Misérables protagonist steals a loaf of bread which gets him thrown in jail, but there’s so much more to his story—about 300 pages of it before he even meets Fantine. (Just ask the book club kids who read all 1500 that make up Victor Hugo’s masterpiece.)

The part of Valjean’s story that sees him turn from Prisoner 24601 into Monsieur le Maire—a transformation that occurs within eight or so minutes in the stage show—is getting the big screen treatment from French director Éric Besnard (Delicieux). Per Variety, Valjean will specifically track the time immediately after the protagonist gains parole in which he turns from “a hardened criminal to a good man and a hero after his pivotal encounter with a benevolent bishop.” In the story, the Bishop gifts Valjean a pair of silver candlesticks he intended to rob as an act of charity. “This act of kindness by the bishop is a turning point for Jean Valjean, as it shows him that there is still good in the world. He begins to question his own choices and starts to see that there is another path for him,” said producer Sabine Chemaly. “The film follows the steps that lead to Jean Valjean to become the man he was always meant to be, a good man who wants to help others.”

Valjean began filming today in Southern France on a budget of €7 million. It stars Gregory Gadebois as Valjean, with Bernard Campan, Isabelle Carré, and Alexandra Lamy as support. (No Hugh Jackman this time, sorry folks.) One day soon, we’ll (hopefully) hear the people singing its praises.