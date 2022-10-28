Jerry Lee Lewis, the Grammy-award winning musician, passed away on Friday, according to Variety. He was 87 years old.

Lewis’ death had been erroneously reported earlier this week after “someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep” told TMZ that he had died. Breaking the news of Lewis’ passing, Vareity shared a statement from the artist’s representative Zach Farnum, which read: “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis. He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”

Considered a pioneer of rock and roll, Lewis released a number of timeless hits including “Great Balls Of Fire” and “Breathless” before pivoting to country music and topping the charts with tunes like “There Must Be More To Love Than This” and “Would You Take Another Chance On Me.” Over the course of his career, he won several Grammys and was an inaugural inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Lewis was controversial in his personal life. He was once arrested on the grounds of Graceland with a loaded gun, reportedly intending to kill Elvis Presley, and he nearly ended his own career by marrying his 13-year-old cousin Myra Gale Brown. He nevertheless managed to sustain a decades-long career and was most recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022.

