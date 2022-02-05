Spotify pulled 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience—the frequently off-course flagship of its ongoing efforts to dominate the podcasting market—off of its listings this week. Not, as it turns out, because of the ongoing attention being put on host Joe Rogan’s attitudes toward the COVID-19 pandemic (and his decisions to platform people like Dr. Robert Malone, a vaccine researcher who’s been accused of spreading harmful misinformation about the disease). The episodes in question all predate the pandemic, a nd, in fact, Spotify has given no reason whatsoever for the removals.

Buuuuuuuuut…

It does not feel especially coincidental to note that this move—which has been highlighted by JRE Missing, a site that compares the listings of all the old Experience episodes with Spotify’s current roster —comes at roughly the same time that Rogan himself hopped on Instagram to apologize for many instances in which he used a racial slur on his show over the years . That video, in turn, comes after compilations of Roga n using said slur dozens of times have begun spreading online (not for the first time) in light of the current scrutiny on the series.

Rogan’s new video is more-or-less precisely what you’d expect it to be: A mixture of apology and self-defense in which the words “sorry” and “out of context” appear in roughly equal measure. Rogan—who notes that “ whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist,’ you fucked up”—assures viewers that he’s not a racist, and calls the entire topic “the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

This isn’t the first time Spotify has scrubbed episodes from the JRE archives ; past conversations with Rogan’s guests from the far/alt-right, including Alex Jones, Milo Yi annopoulos, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, and more, were edited out of Spotify’s listings around the time it signed a multi-year exclusivity deal with Rogan reported to be worth roughly $100 million.

This latest round of pulled episodes is notable, though, both in terms of its size, and the fact that it doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the guests in question. (Pulled episodes include appearances from Marc Maron, Pete Holmes, Dan Savage, Iliza S hlesinger, and many more.) Neither Spotify, nor Rogan, have given an explicit statement about the episodes being pulled.

