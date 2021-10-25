John Hughes didn’t want to forget about The Breakfast Club.



In a new interview with The Independent, Anthony Michael Hall—who played the “Brain,” Brian Johnson, in the classic ‘80s flick—confirms Hughes wanted to make a Breakfast Club sequel.

Rather than keeping the characters in their teen years, the director wanted to give an update on how they all turned out as adults. “It would have been all of us in our middle-age,” says Hall. “[Hughes’] idea was to pick up with them in their twenties or thirties. That [idea] was on his mind, but that was the last conversation I had with him.”

Hall didn’t share details of what Hughes planned for the characters, but the movie’s ending did leave fans with plenty of questions.

Did the high schoolers remain friends (and lovers) after detention, or did the pressure to fit into their school’s hierarchies get to them? Did “Basket Case” Allison make it work with “Athlete” Andrew? And did Bender and Claire end up in a healthy relationship, or did he continue to be a creep?

This isn’t the first time the cast has talked about the idea of a sequel . In The Daily Beast’s 30th anniversary interview with Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy, Ringwald said, “Somebody told me that there is the script for a sequel to The Breakfast Club. One day, all that stuff will come out.”

As for who has that script and if it even actually exists, that remains to be seen. A Hughes movie simply cannot be made without the famed late filmmaker, but if the script’s ever found, a table read or script leak would be greatly encouraged.



In other Hall news, the actor stars in the Halloween sequel Halloween Kills, where he plays plays Tommy Doyle, the all grown up little boy that teenaged Laurie Strode babysat in the 1978 movie.