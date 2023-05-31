SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer (HD)

In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is once again trying to stop a potentially world-ending threat. It’s a situation he’s found himself in before, in 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. This time, he’s facing off against the Spot (Jason Schwartzman), a supervillain who can travel to different universes via the inter-dimensional portals that appear as “spots” on his body. And while Morales has backup from some familiar faces, including Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), there are plenty of new Spider-beings from alternate universes, too. New faces include Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, and Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman.

Across The Spider-Verse is one of surprisingly few films aimed at younger audiences to get a theatrical release this summer, so it’s sure to be a hit with families. But Into The Spider-Verse built up some serious goodwill with general audiences, too, so this could be one of the biggest hits of the summer. [Jen Lennon]