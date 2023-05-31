Summer movie season is in full swing, and June will bring a mix of blockbuster sequels, DC and Marvel superheroes, a new Pixar movie, a few horror films, and a cinematic farewell to one of the most beloved action-adventure characters of all time.
Superhero fans will line up to see The Flash and the animated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The Autobots are back in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, which serves both as a sequel to Bumblebee and a prequel to 2oo7’s Transformers movie. There’s also the horror-comedy The Blackening, the supernatural horror film The Boogeyman, the new Pixar film Elemental, Wes Anderson’s sci-fi comedy-drama Asteroid City, and Harrison Ford’s final turn as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. If those aren’t enough reasons to tempt you to the multiplex, then read on for even more worthwhile films coming in June.