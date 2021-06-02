Justina Machado to star in Amazon/Blumhouse pilot The Horror Of Dolores Roach

Justina Machado Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Good news for anyone who’s ever wanted to see One Day At A Time star Justina Machado dip deep into a world where “ love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest” are the order of the day, as Variety reports that Machado and has formally signed on to star in the pilot of The Horror Of Dolores Roach. Developed by Amazon and Blumhouse, the series is an adaptation of the two-season Gimlet Media podcast of the same name, a fictional horror story written and directed by Aaron Mark.

Machado is set to star in the pilot as Dolores herself, fresh out of jail after 16 years, and trying to find her place in a neighborhood rendered unrecognizable by gentrification. The character—whose nickname, “Magic Hands,” apparently comes from her sideline giving massages, sometimes with disastrous results —was played by Daphne Rubin-Vega in the podcast, and in the one-woman show it was originally adapted from. Rubin-Vega will serve as an executive producer on the new series, which will expand the podcast’s tales of Dolores’ effort to establish herself as an apex survivor, no matter what it takes to be one. (Bobby Cannavale also appeared in the original podcast, which began airing in October of 2018 ; no word as of yet on whether he’ll be reprising his role for the pilot.)

Amazon Studios gave a pilot order to the series today. Roxann Dawson—who’s spent the years since her starring role as B’Elanna Torres on Star Trek: Voyager mostly directing TV, including The Good Wife, The Americans, and many others—will direct the pilot and executive produce. Variety notes that it’s been a pretty good fortnight , overall, for ODAT alums at Amazon; series creator Gloria Calderón Kellett picked up a series order for her new show With Love at the streamer last week.