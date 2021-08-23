We’ve been in need of new Kacey Musgraves. She’d been teasing for months that her follow-up to 2018's Golden Hour was coming soon, and now we have confirmation that the new album’s officially on the way . The forthcoming record is called star-crossed, and it’s coming out on September 10 via Interscope Records/UMG Nashville.



But that’s not all Musgraves has in store for us. There’s also a movie of the same title that will accompany the album; it will stream exclusively on Paramount+ the same day the LP arrives. The film is directed by Bardia Zeinali, who’s behind music videos like Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Party For One” and Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You.”

The trailer’s out now, f eaturing Musgraves wearing a wedding dress. The short clip is backed by a song with ominous lyrics about a love story turned tragic . We also see some familiar stars including : Victoria Pedretti, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 winner Symone, Princess Nokia, Meg Stalter, and Eugene Levy. The aesthetic is very early Lady Gaga music videos meets Romeo + Juliet so it looks like subscribing to Paramount+ in order to watch the film will pay off.

If you’re intrigued by the song used in the trailer and want to hear more, it’s thankfully been released as the lead single, too. The album’s title track gets right into her divorce from fellow country star Ruston Kelly. Musgraves sings, “I signed the papers yesterday/You came and took your things away/And moved out of the home we made/And gave you back your name/What have we done?/Did we fly too high just to get burned by the sun?”

Golden Hour told Kelly and Musgraves’ love story, but we’re more than ready for some breakup songs. Though the new song’s lyrics and the singer-songwriter’s own interviews express that the split was amicable, the tracklist (which includes song titles like “good wife,” “breadwinner,” “justified,” and “what doesn’t kill me”) and lyrics all hint that this is bound to be a very emotionally charged album. We can’t wait for Musgraves to wreck us.