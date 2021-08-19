The first season of Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told was a mixed bag, as series creator and writer Nichelle Tramble Spellman aimed to bring the same “balance of thriller and camp” from her previous work on The Good Wife and Women’s Murder Club to this adaptation of Kathleen Barber’s Are You Sleeping. But stars Octavia Spencer (who also executive produces) and Aaron Paul anchored the melodrama with their performances, and the series was renewed for a second season, which premieres August 20.



Advertisement

Once again, journalist turned true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) is working a case with a personal connection, though season two doesn’t appear to be inspired by any books or other source material. Instead of working to uncover the truth about a years-old conviction (which her own reporting helped land), Poppy dives into her past when the husband of her childhood friend Micah Keith is found murdered. Kate Hudson makes her TV debut as Micah, a media mogul whose picture-perfect life is shattered early in the season. Poppy and Micah quickly team up, but, wouldn’t you know it, their bond is tested by all the twists and turns in their investigation. But in this exclusive clip from the premiere, which is out tomorrow, Poppy doesn’t want Micah to play detective; she clearly wants her friend to sit with her grief.

For her part, Micah doesn’t want to be shielded from any of the potentially ugly details that could surface during the investigation. The fact that the lifestyle guru walks around a glass house is probably a sign that she’s about to be subjected to some serious scrutiny. Micah seems prepared for that possibility, as she tells Poppy she’s already planning to meet with lawyers before speaking to the police about her husband’s death. Will Poppy and Micah find the murderer, or will Poppy prove to be too close to the investigation?

Season two premieres August 20 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. Episodes will be released weekly.