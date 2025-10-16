Kate McKinnon to play love goddess Aphrodite in Percy Jackson season 3

Disney+’s Percy Jackson And The Olympians show has not been shy about plucking actors from the “comedy gods” pantheon to fill out its own celestial order, and the show has just revealed a big one: Per reporting from Variety, the streaming series has just tapped former Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon to play its version of Greek love goddess Aphrodite.

As the deity (whose previous credits include turning statues into women, turning women she was mad at into much stinkier women so that their husbands would cheat on them, and the whole Trojan War thing), McKinnon will subject Walker Scobell’s Percy to tests related to love before offering him her aid. (Presumably by making some of his own enemies extra-stinky, so that their significant others will cheat on them.) (Don’t blame us, Apollonius of Rhodes wrote it.)

McKinnon has had a relatively quite time of it of late, at least compared to the “mass Kate McKinnon saturation” it felt like we were in danger of hitting a few years back. She had a small but notable role in Barbie in 2023, a supporting role in this year’s The Roses, and an uncredited appearance in A Minecraft Movie a few months back. She joins a cast that includes, amongst its adult gods, Jason Mantzoukas, Timothy Omundsun, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jay Duplass, Toby Stephens, and Courtney B. Vance, the latter taking over the role of Zeus from the late Lance Reddick. The Percy Jackson series is currently gearing up for the release of its second season, which is scheduled to debut on Disney+ on December 10, 2025. The show was granted a season 3 renewal, set to adapt Rick Riordan’s book The Titan’s Curse, back in May.