South Park tells ICE to "eatabagofdicks" after parody becomes a recruitment tool

Well, it didn’t take long for the federal government to prove South Park’s relevancy. Earlier today, ICE entered the chat and posted a screenshot on X from the show’s upcoming parody of the agency, pointing to its recruitment site in the caption. South Park’s X account re-X’d the X (We used to be a proper country where websites had normal names like “Twitter”) and added, “Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofdicks.”
South Park ICE X post
This is all in response to South Park‘s season premiere two weeks ago, when the White House avoided scrutiny over President Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein by engaging in the time-honored tradition of complaining about South Park online. After the premiere made headlines, particularly the ending, which featured many jokes about the size of Trump’s penis, the Trump administration released a statement on the episode: “This show hasn’t’ been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”
Though South Park’s billionaire owners and the leader of the free world have entered the shitposting stage of their feud, that wasn’t even the strangest thing the Trump administration did today. President Trump took questions from reporters whilst wandering around the White House roof. Later, he announced that he’d like to jail 14-year-olds in Washington, D.C. because a teen attacked a DOGE official—probably because DOGE is on track to kill 14 million people. It’s another day in Trump’s America, where there’s ample parking day or night, and neighbors spouting, “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there.”