South Park tells ICE to "eatabagofdicks" after parody becomes a recruitment tool The war between South Park and the Trump administration has entered its shitposting stage.

Well, it didn’t take long for the federal government to prove South Park’s relevancy. Earlier today, ICE entered the chat and posted a screenshot on X from the show’s upcoming parody of the agency, pointing to its recruitment site in the caption. South Park’s X account re-X’d the X (We used to be a proper country where websites had normal names like “Twitter”) and added, “Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofdicks.”