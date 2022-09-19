I mean, we’ve got to start with Rachel Dratch, right? The Saturday Night Live vet makes an all-too-brief cameo in Kevin Can F**K Himself’s latest episode, and it’s a treat. Dratch has a smorgasbord of television comedies under her belt, including episodes of Kevin James’ The King Of Queens, 30 Rock, and The Middle. So it was nice to see her interact with Allison and Patty—two women who are trying to bring down sitcom tropes. She aced her small role as a disgruntled former city council employee gone rogue (35 years of civic duty, and they fired her via email. Is there any job where bosses take their employees seriously?). Her help is essential because it leads to Allison stealing scoring Gertrude Fronch’s death certificate. Here’s hoping Dratch’s Beatrice Morton returns to assist again , but if not, we’ll always have a cameo.

Back to Allison’s achievement: She’s now one step closer to changing her identity and moving to Connecticut. As the harsh reality dawns on Patty, she decides to live with Tammy. If Allison is moving on with her life, she should too, is what I presume Patty thinks on their walk back home from City Hall. Now whether she wants to actually cohabitate with her girlfriend is a whole other issue. She’s acting more out of self-preservation than true feelings, and it’s hard to fault her for that—who amongst us hasn’t? Of course, Patty is unaware that Tammy only asked her to move in so she can keep a close eye on her. At least that’s my assumption because after seeing that Vermont footage, Tammy has apparently avoided her for days. The sudden decision to ask her to move in seems more like a calculated ploy, even though her plea sounds sincere.

Kevin Can F**k Himself The Unreliable Narrator (Season 2, Episode 5) First Aired Date Sep 12 2022 Comedy/Drama Grade B+ CAST Annie Murphy Allison McRoberts Raymond Lee Sam Eric Petersen Kevin McRoberts Mary Hollis Inboden Patty O'Connor Alex Bonifer Neil O'Connor Candice Coke Detective Tammy Ridgeway

Advertisement

The meat of Kevin Can F**K Himself’s fifth episode actually stems from the sitcom storyline. I know, color me shocked, too. It’s kind of thrilling to watch everyone close to Kevin start turning on him, or at least calling him out on his scheming ways. He spends most of “The Unreliable Narrator” interrogating folks at Bev’s Diner. Everyone except Allison and Patty is sheltering there during a power cut caused by his stupidity. No one really stole his generator as he believes, but he uses the opportunity to question, criticize, and poke fun at Neil, Diane, Sam, Pete, and Pete’s girlfriend, Doris, anyway.

Kevin’s interactions with Sam are insightful because of the terrible marriage tips he gives, unaware that it’s the same place where Sam and Allison had their affair back in season one. His advice is to essentially use whatever strengths he has (Kevin allegedly possesses both good looks and humor) to get away with anything. Smells like manipulation, baby. No wonder he thinks he isn’t accountable to anyone at all. Except that’s going to change real soon. Sam finally sees that Kevin isn’t a harmless clown, but an infuriating bastard ruining Allison’s life, so he decides to help her escape however he can. Cue a quick kiss that turns into Allison gratefully breaking down in his arms.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Releases September 23

Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation., longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case, a new smaller silicone ear tip for tinier ears, a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more Buy for $240 at Amazon Advertisement

Neil’s descent has been gradually building. Diane’s support gets him to stand up for himself and not blindly side with Kevin when he’s accused of robbing the goddamn generator. Neil and Diane also make out! (This coupling was hinted at in last week’s outing, but is it a little icky, or do we understand why they’re drawn to each other after everything they’ve been through.) They also proceed to a Dunkin’ Donuts instead of joining Kevin at the bar to guzzle beers. It’s a huge Massachusetts representation, to be sure, but it’s noteworthy because they both choose not to drink their sorrows away, as they usually do—at some point, KCFH will address Kevin, Neil, and even Diane’s alcohol addiction, right?

Advertisement

Admittedly, it was jarring that his ever-supportive father ends the episode by reprimanding his son. It’s been a long-time coming, to be sure, but still felt a little random. It just goes to show that, with decent human beings around, even Neil and Pete can discover a moral compass. Pete is especially perturbed on learning Kevin stole Doris’ hearing aids—a truly despicable act that he tried to pass off as a laughable prank. This is exactly the type of gag we’ve seen in many sitcoms, but the laugh track trains us to think it’s funny, so the arc is wrapped up neatly in 20 minutes. Not so much in KCFH. In fact, it looks to me that not just Sam, but everyone might awaken and band together to help Allison make Kevin pay for his actions over season two’s remaining three episodes.

Stray observations: