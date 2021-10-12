Netflix is teasing something that will have the Fincher faithful running wild over the next 24 hours. In a painfully cryptic tweet, the streaming giant wrote, “Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher…” They also included a pair of eyes, which we aren’t sure play into the announcement, but we’ll read too deeply into that in a moment as well.



David Fincher is one of Netflix’s big gets in the artistic respectability department. Like Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuarón, and the Coen brothers, Fincher was more than happy to take Netflix’s massive budget and scant oversight to make stylish, overblown, and commercially unviable passion projects. And in return, Netflix got to say that they put out The Irishman. It’s a win-win.

Last year, Netflix released David Fincher’s Mank, a lovingly crafted, if historically dubious, retelling of the writing of Citizen Kane. Though the reaction from critics and audiences was more mixed than its predecessor Gone Girl, it survived on a steady stream of people memeing and mocking its title, Mank.

So when Netflix says they have a Fincher announcement coming, you know that Mank fans (or “Fanks,” as we prefer to be called) will be all over this announcement with precision thinking and whispered conversations that require thousands of takes to get just right. But since we know absolutely nothing about the announcement, let’s take a few minutes to blue-sky some ideas about what Fincher and Netflix might be cooking up.



Mindhunter Season 3

If we were a betting website, which we’re not, we’d probably throw our chips on this. And honestly, we’d take it! We’d love to hear that Mindhunting season was starting up again. Season two ended with a punch to the stomach, so if another season is coming down the pike, we hope it’ll be equally painful.



Mank 2: Son Of The Mank

In the sequel to Mank, another famous Mankiewicz gets their history rewritten by Fincher. And no, this isn’t about his fellow Oscar-winning brother, Joseph. Instead, the film would follow Herman’s son Don Mankiewicz as he struggles to write an episode of Mannix.

“Untitled Eye Emoji Project”



As promised, we’re going to take a moment to spitball some Fincher-esque ideas based on the eye emoji.

A tortured emoji artist struggles to create the perfect sprite for the act of seeing. Potential title: “The Act Of Seeing”



A tortured photographer is driven mad by the eyes of their subject. The twist? The person in the photo has been missing for 30 years. Potential title: “Portrait”



A tortured eyeball struggles to become an emoji. Potential title: “Eye Want To Be”



Se7en is coming to Netflix

Adding Se7en to Netflix’s library would be a good move for the streamer ahead of Halloween. But, would we say no to one of the best, most influential crime movies of the last three decades coming to Netflix? No, but we’d prefer a new movie.

Ei8ht



Fincher’s long-awaited follow-up to Se7en? Why not! Maybe we’ll finally get to find out what’s in the box. At the very least, we can finally say that we’re done with the sequel parodies.



The Zodiac



Ok. That’s the last sequel joke. Seriously.



But we’re leaving it up to you, our beloved Fanks, Fincher Freaks, and Mindhunters. So what do you think is coming from Big Dave and Netflix?

