There’s no conspiracy theory too far-fetched for Netflix’s Inside Job, an animated workplace comedy created by Shion Takeuchi. Fake moon landings, lizard people, chemtrails—if it’s been promulgated by crackpots, it’s part of the business of Cognito, Inc., the organization that oversees global conspiracies for… reasons. We don’t yet know what they are, but they’re bound to be revealed when the complete first season premieres October 22 on Netflix.



Advertisement

Maintaining the work of secret societies requires a dedicated team and an equally staunch leader. Here, that’s Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan), an “antisocial tech genius” who nonetheless must manage a team of misfits played by Clark Duke, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, and Brett Gelman. Tisha Campbell provides the voice of Gigi Thompson, the head of “PR and media manipulation.” Reagan toils in her father Rand’s (Christian Slater) shadow, working for a promotion that may never come, and may not be all that desirable anyway (there’s got to be a better way to make money than by flooding online message boards with “Elvis lives” propaganda, right?) But Reagan might actually hold the strangest belief of all—the belief that we can make this world a better place. Just how those feelings line up with her job will undoubtedly be one of the topics explored in this first season, which Takeuchi co-executive produced with Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch.

As part of Netflix’s Tudum (it’s the onomatopoeia for the sound the site makes when it loads, not a misspelling of “Tulum”) event—a morning of big announcements and updates of some of the streamer’s biggest series—the first trailer for Inside Job has dropped. It probably won’t make you miss being in the office, but it still looks to be a solid workplace comedy. And Lizzy Caplan doing the bidding of maybe the Illuminati is enough to pique our interest.

Inside Job premieres October 22 on Netflix.