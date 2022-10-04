If you’re a fan of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, you should probably pay attention to what we’re about to say next. The stars of the Amazon Prime series will be dropping by The A.V. Club’s office New York this week, where they’ll answer questions from us—and from some fortunate fans.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Miriel), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Leon Wadham (Kemen), and Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot) will all be here for an in-person conversation with The A.V. Club. And while our staff has plenty of things we want to ask, we also want to be sure the Rings Of Power stars have a chance to answer your questions as well.

So submit your questions now for the each of the stars or for the full cast in the comments section below. We’ll sort through the submissions and select some of the best (i.e, the most insightful, intriguing, or amusing). Then we’ll ask them on camera when the Rings Of Power cast arrives.

Questions must be submitted no later than 5 PM ET on October 5. Then be sure to check back with The A.V. Club next week when the video from our Rings Of Power conversation goes live and see if your question made the cut.