Brace yourselves for an overload of TV in March, as all the powers-that-be decided to compete with each other in the same month. This is exciting (and terrifying?) because new seasons of Succession and Yellowjackets premiere on the same weekend. Plus, Ted Lasso is back after almost two years, and that’s not to mention other returning shows like The Mandalorian, Perry Mason, and, yes, Riverdale.

March also sees a bunch of our favorite movie stars descending onto the small screen, including Meryl Streep in an Apple TV+ anthology and Olivia Colman in FX’s Charles Dickens adaptation. What’s more, Prime Video is premiering the buzzed-about Daisy Jones & The Six. And Kerry Washington and Bob Odernkirk both star in new TV dramas. Believe it or not, that’s only scratching the surface, so here’s The A.V. Club’s guide for setting up your viewing calendar.